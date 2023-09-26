Fans React to Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Member Krayzie Bone's Sudden Hospitalization

Prayers, thoughts and good vibes are needed for rapper Krayzie Bone, one-fifth of the popular hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony.

According to TMZ, the rapper was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Monday after he started coughing up blood, requiring him to be taken in for emergency surgery. It was then that doctors discovered internal bleeding, a bleeding artery to be exact, that had begun seeping into his lungs. After operating on his, they put Krayzie into a medically-induced coma in an effort to help the healing process.

However, that doesn’t seem to be doing the trick as the “Thuggish, Ruggish Bone” rapper is set to undergo yet another surgery to remedy the internal bleeding once and for all. Sources close to the rapper told the outlet that his health problems actually began over the weekend. The trigger for the unsettling cough reportedly stems from his diagnosis of sarcoidosis—which causes the growth of tiny collections of inflammatory cells in different parts of the body.

In a post to Instagram on Tuesday, member Layzie Bone asked for privacy and “thoughts focused on his recovery from fans.”

“In this challenging moment, as the immediate and Bone thugs family rallies behind my brother, we humbly ask for a moment of privacy,” he began. “Our family is facing the unexpected hospitalization of Krayzie Bone with strength, and your prayers are a beacon of hope. Soon we’ll share an update, but for now, let us come together and keep our love and thoughts focused on his recovery. Your support means the world to us and we truly appreciate your understanding during this time.”



As the news of his condition began circulating online, many big-named celebs spoke out to wish him well in the comments section under the post such as LeBron James, E-4O, Fredro Starr, Bill Bellamy, and Da Brat.

Fellow fans took to X/Twitter to share their thoughts and prayers:

“Prayers to Krayzie Bone from the legendary Hip Hop group Bone Thugz N Harmony, who, according to reports, is on life support at a hospital in Los Angeles. Man, Bone changed my life on so many levels, praying for a full recovery. God bless,” said another user.

The Root sends its positive thoughts, prayers and well wishes for a speedy and full recovery for Krayzie Bone.