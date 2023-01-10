BLM Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors Says LAPD Killed Her Cousin

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors died after being Tased by Los Angeles police officers during a traffic stop, per the Daily Mail. In an Instagram tribute, she called his death a result of police violence and alleged her cousin was one of three people killed by the LAPD this year.



Keenan Anderson, 31, had caused a car crash in the middle of Venice Boulevard Jan. 3. Authorities say he was “behaving erratically” and tried to flee custody as the officers tried to conduct a DUI investigation. A struggle ensued between the officers and Anderson until they resorted to using their Taser in addition to physical restraints to detain him. They handcuffed him and tied his ankles together. The altercation resulted in him going into cardiac arrest and he died in the hospital.

Anderson was a high school English teacher and father.

“LAPD has killed three people this year. One of them is my family member. Keenan deserves to be alive right now, his child deserves to be raised by his father. Keenan we will fight for you and for all of our loved ones impacted by state violence,” read Cullors’ tribute post.

Read more about the incident from Daily Mail:

On the same day, the LAPD fatally shot a man armed with a sharp object in South LA and the day before another man, holding a large knife, was shot dead. When asked for video of the events that lead to Anderson’s death an LAPD official said that ‘body worn video is released 45 days following a critical incident.’ The LAPD have classified Anderson’s death as ‘in-custody’ and said its Force Investigation Division will conduct an investigation.

Mapping Police Violence reported a record number of police killings in 2022. At least 1,183 people - cousins, brothers, sisters - were killed. Nearly every day someone lost their life at the hands of someone paid to protect it.



Though Cullors still faces some criticism from the public following the BLM donations scandal, her loss brings the spotlight back to why the organization was created in the first place. Some p olice just don’t care about Black lives and because they don’t, they should be held accountable when they take them.