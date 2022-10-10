According to a new article by The New York Post, Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has allegedly spent thousands of dollars on renovating the backyard at her $1.4 million home in Los Angeles. Updates include the construction of a plunge pool as well as a backyard sauna.

The former leader of Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation, who stepped down last year after allegations of misappropriating funds, also added a play area for her son. The Los Angeles home is a 2,580-square foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom home property in the Topanga Canyon region.

Photos obtained by The Post show that the pool hasn’t had water added to it yet. They also reveal a small shed that contains the sauna. A swing set and slide can also be seen in the pictures. Cullors officially stepped down from her position as Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation’s Executive Director in May 2021.

Advertisement

She told The Guardian: “I was thrust into a global spotlight, but at the end of the day I’m a local community organizer. I can sustain local organizing work. I think being the face of a global movement was turning me into something I didn’t want to be. I didn’t want to be a shark.”



Last month, Shalomyah Bowers—who emerged as the foundation’s new leader in April—was accused of using $10 million in donor money to pay his privately owned Bowers Consulting Firm.

G/O Media may get a commission 6% off Mann Magnets Super stylish STEM learning.

These Mann Magnets Gear Toys are a simple and stylish way for kids to learn to problem solve in a STEM setting. With this set, kids can group and design, creating more complex gears as they learn. Buy for $29 at Amazon Advertisement

In 2021, it was disclosed that the organization had “secretly” purchased a $6 million mansion. Cullors has said that the property wasn’t purchased for personal use but as an organizer and artist compound. However, she did admit to using it at least twice for her own personal reasons.