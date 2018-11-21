Photo: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)

While the punk-ass president continues to desecrate the highest office in the land, black America’s forever president and current president of Wakanda, Barack Obama, continues to make us miss him after he made a surprise visit to volunteer at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.



According to ABC 7 Chicago, arguably the best president to step his Florsheims in the Oval Office dropped by Tuesday to help some 60 volunteers pack “food to be sent to the food bank’s network of 700 community distribution sites throughout Chicago and Cook County.”

Obama, who was in town for the Obama Foundation Summit not only contributed food to the food depository but also stuck around to help repack potatoes. The current president of the United States played hide the potato in his private bedroom, where all the potatoes turned out to be hidden in his mouth.

The news station notes that “Greater Chicago Food Depository serves the equivalent of 159,000 meals every day”.

