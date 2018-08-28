Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Vice President Mike Pence, leader of America’s push for a space force, believes that God is calling him to be president.



That’s right, the resident space cadet in the Oval Office not named Trump believes that God is “calling him” to “function as a president-in-waiting,” according to Michael D’Antonio, a CNN contributor and biographer of The Truth About Trump.

“Absolutely everything Mike Pence does is oriented toward him becoming president,” D’Antonio said on CNN on Tuesday. The writer was there to promote his new book, The Shadow President: The Truth About Mike Pence, The Hill reports.

“His decision to accept Donald Trump’s offer to be his running mate—it even goes back much further,” D’Antonio claimed to CNN. “By the time he had left high school, he had decided that he was going to be president of the United States. ... He thought God was calling him to, now, be vice president and function as a president-in-waiting.”



CNN notes that Pence didn’t participate with D’Antonio in the writing of the book, nor verify any of the claims made in the book.

“We see Donald Trump in this huge crisis, this rolling chaos,” D’Antonio said. “And I think, with every day, Mike Pence imagines he’s one day closer to the Oval Office.”



D’Antonio even believes that the vice president is maneuvering to get the top spot.

“I think he’s positioning himself to be the normal guy—the guy you can trust,” D’Antonio continued, adding that though the vice president has been seen in recent weeks around the country promoting the president’s agenda, Pence is “really promoting the development of his own network.

“He established a PAC before any vice president did. His infrastructure for running for office is complete,” D’Antonio added. “So, should Trump stumble, should he decide not to run again, Pence 2020 would be an automatic thing.”

A White House source told The Hill that D’Antonio’s assertion is “false.”

“The vice president has a leadership PAC, much like Paul Ryan or Mitch McConnell,” the source explained. “Legally, this could never be turned into a vehicle (i.e. Super PAC or other campaign vehicle) to run for President. So the assertion is totally ungrounded.”

God did not return The Root’s request for comment but a spokesperson for God did note that they don’t really kick it with Pence like that.

“We know Mike Pence, but I wouldn’t say he’s one of God’s favorites,” the spokesperson for God said. “I mean if we saw him out, we’d say ‘What’s up’ but it’s not like he could sit at our table.”