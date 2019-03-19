Photo: Maddie Meyer (Getty Images)

Billionaire New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has an offer on the table that’s most likely too good to pass up. After reportedly being caught up in a Florida prostitution sting, Kraft along with some two dozen other defendants will have their prostitution solicitation charges dropped to a misdemeanor. But those involved still have to admit that there was enough evidence to have found them guilty.



According to the Boston Globe, Kraft would have to appear in a Palm Beach courthouse to resolve the case and he can’t stop by any shady massages parlors during his stay. The Globe notes that Kraft’s appearance before the court isn’t normal for misdemeanor cases but I’m sure it’s so everyone can take photos with the Patriots owner.

The Globe notes that “‘Kraft has not yet decided whether to accept the offer from State Attorney Dave Aronberg’s office,’ said the person who asked not to be identified by name.”



To prove that this isn’t just because Kraft knows Trump and kicks it with Meek Mill, others captured in the January sting at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Fla., have been offered the very same opportunity to have their cases turned to misdemeanors, which is standard for first-time offenders.

“Letters were sent out Monday to Kraft and the other defendants offering deferred prosecution in exchange for acknowledging that they could be convicted,” according to Edmondson. Through a spokesman, Kraft has previously denied engaging in any illegal activity, the Globe reports.



