Biden Will Establish Monument to Mamie, Emmett Till

President Joe Biden is set to erect a National Monument dedicated to Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley in honor of their contributions to the civil rights movement.

A White House official told The Root that Biden will sign a proclamation to establish the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument in Illinois and Mississippi. The monuments will be erected in three locations with significance to Till’s life, including the Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in Chicago, where thousands of mourners gathered to bear witness to his death.

The date of the proclamation is also noteworthy, as it falls on the anniversary of Till’s birth.

For those who don’t know Till was born in Chicago, IL., in 1941. While visiting his cousins in rural Mississippi, he was abducted by two white men, Roy Bryant and J.W. Milam. Bryant and Milam kidnapped, tortured, and eventually murdered Till, who was only 14 years old. His two killers were both acquitted by an all-white jury.

The world might not have heard of Till if it weren’t for what happened next. In 1955, Till-Mobley held an open-casket funeral for her son, allowing the world to see what had been done to her child. The photos from the funeral sparked a national outcry and served as a watershed moment in the civil rights movement. Till-Mobley continued to fight for civil rights as a movement leader and speaker until her death in 2003.

Two decades after her passing, her story and her son’s story have picked-up new life. Late last year, Congress awarded them each a congressional gold medal. In May, Till-Mobley’s alma matter erected a statue of the late civil rights activist outside of Chicago. And last year, Director Chinonye Chukwu unveiled a film centering Till-Mobley.

As the nation grapples with efforts to white-wash history, a monument dedicated to a victim of a racist hate crime and a woman who refused to let the ugliness of racism be ignored feels especially poignant.