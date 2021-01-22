Biden’s Pen Game Is on Ballpoint, Signs Executive Actions to Increase Food Stamps and Speed Up Stimulus Money

Photo : Alex Wong ( Getty Images )

It’s like the Notorious B.I.G. said: President Joe Biden kicked in the door waving his Bic and then commenced to signing some shit.



Bars!



If you are frowning your face and saying Biggie never said no shit like that, you are right. But, it doesn’t change the fact that the statement is true. Biden has walked into his role as president with his pen on TTG (trained to go) and he hasn’t stopped signing executive orders since he’s taken office.



On Friday, the newly sworn-in president will be signing a new wave of executive orders to help those struggling to get food on the table during a pandemic. He also pushed “for more comprehensive delivery of stimulus checks,” Business Insider reports.



“The American people can’t afford to wait, and so many are hanging by a thread. They need help,” Brian Deese, Biden’s economic adviser, said in a briefing on Thursday.



While the actions aren’t as large as the $1.9 trillion relief package Biden proposed, the executive orders help move the ball down the field. Business Insider notes that the new stimulus package could be weeks away as it requires votes in Congress, and Republicans can’t help but fuck shit up. The executive actions can hopefully bring relief to those who don’t have time to wait.



According to Business Insider, here are some of the measures Biden is planning:



To tell the Agriculture Department, which administers the food stamps program, to increase benefits available to families who are normally reliant on school meals by 15%. To expand access to the enhanced Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, lifting the food stamps of some of the poorest by about 15% a month. To tell the Treasury to speed up the delivery of stimulus checks to those who are eligible but have not yet received them. (Biden also wants a new round of checks, but needs Congress to approve them.) To shield workers from losing their federal benefits if they turn down a job because it would substantially increase their risk of getting COVID-19.

Biden hasn’t even been in office a full 72 hours and he’s already taking steps to undo Trump’s policies and help those suffering during the pandemic. If I didn’t know any better, I would say that the man in the Oval Office is behaving like a president.