Beyoncé Wants Us Wearing Silver to Her Shows This Month, Time to Get in Formation

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is coming to an end (sniff), but the superstar is planning to go out with a bang. In honor of her 42nd birthday on September 4, Queen Bey asked her fans to join in on the celebration, wearing silver to her remaining shows.

“Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy, and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 – 9.22,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy, Virgo season together in the House of Chrome. See you there!”

And last week in Los Angeles, stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi and Keke Palmer came out in force in their finest silver wear, proving that they definitely understood the assignment.

If you’ve got tickets to one of the remaining shows and are still looking for the perfect outfit, we’ve rounded up silver fashions at every price point to help you look your best.