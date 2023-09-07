Beyoncé Wants Us Wearing Silver to Her Shows This Month, Time to Get in Formation

Beyoncé Wants Us Wearing Silver to Her Shows This Month, Time to Get in Formation

If you're looking for some silver style for the Renaissance show, we've got you covered.

By
Angela Johnson
Image for article titled Beyoncé Wants Us Wearing Silver to Her Shows This Month, Time to Get in Formation
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour is coming to an end (sniff), but the superstar is planning to go out with a bang. In honor of her 42nd birthday on September 4, Queen Bey asked her fans to join in on the celebration, wearing silver to her remaining shows.

“Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy, and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the show 8.23 – 9.22,” she wrote on her Instagram story. “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy, Virgo season together in the House of Chrome. See you there!”

And last week in Los Angeles, stars like Tracee Ellis Ross, Yara Shahidi and Keke Palmer came out in force in their finest silver wear, proving that they definitely understood the assignment.

If you’ve got tickets to one of the remaining shows and are still looking for the perfect outfit, we’ve rounded up silver fashions at every price point to help you look your best.

Revolve - Erin Mini Skirt ($64)

Image for article titled Beyoncé Wants Us Wearing Silver to Her Shows This Month, Time to Get in Formation
Photo: Revolve.com

The Erin Mini Skirt from Revolve is a sexy polyester mini with a touch of spandex, giving you just enough stretch to get your dance on.

Express - Metallic Faux Leather Bodysuit ($58)

Image for article titled Beyoncé Wants Us Wearing Silver to Her Shows This Month, Time to Get in Formation
Photo: Express.com

This Body Contour Metallic Faux Leather Halter Neck Bodysuit from Express hugs you in all the right places and looks great styled with well, everything.

Zara Ruched Foil Top ($27.90)

Image for article titled Beyoncé Wants Us Wearing Silver to Her Shows This Month, Time to Get in Formation
Photo: Zara.com

Show off a little shoulder (or a lot) in this ruched foil top from Zara.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Platform ($105)

Image for article titled Beyoncé Wants Us Wearing Silver to Her Shows This Month, Time to Get in Formation
Photo: converse.com

You already know you’re going to be dancing all night long. So do yourself a favor and wear a comfortable shoe. The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform is a classic.

Urban Outfitters - Amy Lynn Textured Metallic Pant ($109)

Image for article titled Beyoncé Wants Us Wearing Silver to Her Shows This Month, Time to Get in Formation
Photo: urbanoutfitters.com

All eyes will be on you in this high-waisted Textured Metallic Pant from Urban Outfitters.

Cider - Silver Metallic Bodysuit ($16)

Image for article titled Beyoncé Wants Us Wearing Silver to Her Shows This Month, Time to Get in Formation
Photo: shopcider.com

When you’re going to a Beyoncé show, you have to show up sexy. And this Silver Metallic Bodysuit from Cider is just that.

Zara - Knit Bustier Top ($35.90)

Image for article titled Beyoncé Wants Us Wearing Silver to Her Shows This Month, Time to Get in Formation
Photo: zara.com

There’s something so sexy about the sweetheart neckline of this Knit Bustier Top from Zara that looks great on its own or worn under a blazer.

ASOS EDITION - Halter Mini Dress ($269)

Image for article titled Beyoncé Wants Us Wearing Silver to Her Shows This Month, Time to Get in Formation
Photo: ASOS.com

When you show up wearing this pearl and sequin embellished halter mini dress from ASOS, everyone will know that you did not come to play.

La Vie Style House - Sequin Swing Dress ($650)

Image for article titled Beyoncé Wants Us Wearing Silver to Her Shows This Month, Time to Get in Formation
Photo: Nordstrom.com

This Sequin Swing Dress is flirty and feminine in the front with a sexy dramatic dip in the back.

Nike Air Force 1 ($147)

Image for article titled Beyoncé Wants Us Wearing Silver to Her Shows This Month, Time to Get in Formation
Photo: goat.com

Does it get any fresher than a pair of Silver Air Force 1s?

Amazon - Silver Sequin Shorts ($26.99)

Image for article titled Beyoncé Wants Us Wearing Silver to Her Shows This Month, Time to Get in Formation
Photo: Amazon.com

Keep it cool (literally) with these silver sequin shorts from Amazon.

Steve Madden - Precious Silver Heels ($109.95)

Image for article titled Beyoncé Wants Us Wearing Silver to Her Shows This Month, Time to Get in Formation
Photo: Stevemadden.com

If you’re looking for a super chic heel, try the Precious Silver Heel from Steve Madden.

ASOS - TFNC Sequin Fitted Jumpsuit ($50)

Image for article titled Beyoncé Wants Us Wearing Silver to Her Shows This Month, Time to Get in Formation
Photo: ASOS.com

Getting ready is a whole lot easier when you only have to think about one piece. And this sequin fitted jumpsuit from ASOS will leave you looking like a star.

Forever 21 - Sequin Ruffle Mini Dress ($31.60)

Image for article titled Beyoncé Wants Us Wearing Silver to Her Shows This Month, Time to Get in Formation
Photo: Forever21.com

Available in sizes 1X - 3X, this sequin ruffle mini dress from Forever 21 is perfect for the occasion.

Noisy May - Metallic Joggers ($75)

Image for article titled Beyoncé Wants Us Wearing Silver to Her Shows This Month, Time to Get in Formation
Photo: Norstrom.com

Cargo pants are everywhere these days, so why not rock a pair of metallic joggers. Worn with a heel or a sneaker, you’ll be super fly.

