Beyonce Is Absolutely Training Blue Ivy to Be the Next Big Star and Here's Proof!

As Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” tour continues to take over the country, her eldest daughter Blue Ivy is continuing to take centerstage. In fact, the 13-year-old is so impressive, she’s starting to make fans online whether or not she’s in-training by her famous mother to become a star in her own right very soon.

The thought of Blue Ivy’s impending solo career is a popular theory on social media with many looking at this latest tour and several key moments as proof. Let’s break it all down.

Blue Ivy’s Model Walk and “Deja Vu” Dance

As we’ve all seen by now, Blue’s dancing skills have come a long way from when she first joined her mom on her “Renaissance World Tour” back in 2023. While critics came for her neck, describing her as stiff and not up to par to that of Bey, Blue proved all her haters wrong when she stepped out on opening night of the “Cowboy Carter” tour on April 28.

In a moment that could only be described as “fabulous beyond belief,” Blue strutted down the stage, swaying her hips the way her mother famously has for years. But then, she decided to turn things up a notch, hitting Bey’s famous choreography from her 2006 hit song,“Deja Vu.”

Between the strut and the walk, many began to feel like Blue’s sending a message that she’s about takeover sooner rather than later.

Blue Ivy’s Isn’t Doing All This Dancing for Nothing

For TikTok user Cierra, she noted that Blue’s immaculate dance break during her mother’s song “America Has a Problem,” was Beyonce letting everybody know that they’re about to have a problem on their hands now that Blue is stepping into her own shine.

“Blue Ivy is not doing all that dancing for no reason, she’s doing it because she’s about to be the next ‘Beyonce.’ And I’ve seen the girls say Blue Ivy knows how to sing. I agree she knows how to sing,” Cierra said.

She later added, “ She ain’t doing all that practicing to be the CEO of Roc Nation or Parkwood or nothing. She doing it so she can be the next Beyonce and there’s nothing wrong with that.”

Blue Ivy Embracing Her “Manager” Title Just Shows She’s Ready for Fame

Ever since “Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce” dropped, folks have been cracking jokes that Blue is really the “head manager in-charge” as she was extremely vocal when it came to the song selection and stage design for the previous tour. Well, it appears all the online chatter made it’s way back to the young star as this new tour has given us moment after moment of her clocking in on her title.

Take for example one of the first five nights she was in Los Angeles performing, now-viral footage shows Blue in the back listening intently, making sure her mother was hitting all the right notes while performing her 2019 rendition of “Before I Let Go.”

“The manager is managing,” wrote TikTok user Neto Borelli.

In another clip, one fan showed up holding a sign that read “Manager Blue, thank you for saving ‘Diva’ we all love you!!!” In a split second moment while walking offstage during her 6th tour stop in Chicago on Thursday, the “Lion King” star can be seen pointing to the sign with a smile and nod of approval. A similar incident happened at one of the LA tour stops as well with Blue taking a subtle break from her choreography to give the fan a thumbs up.

What’’s more is that even during a wardrobe malfunction (like the one that happened on Thursday night), Blue was able to keep her composure like a true professional which all just solidifies that Bey just might be soft launching her daughter’s career after all.