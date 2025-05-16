Blue Ivy Has an On-Stage Mishap at Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Chicago Tour Stop, But Then This Happens...

Blue Ivy Carter found herself in a moment of panic due to an on-stage mishap during a heartwarming performance in Chicago on May 15 at Soldier Field. How she handled it demonstrates just how made for the stage the young lady truly is.

Seated as a trio on stage, Beyoncé radiated elegance in a powdered blue suit, with daughter Rumi, 7, to her left and Blue Ivy, 13, above, gently cradling them in a graceful embrace. The moment was undeniably touching...until Blue’s earring suddenly got caught in Beyoncé’s flowing hair. Without missing a beat, she shifted into damage control, releasing the earring — and her sudden panic.

Needless to say, viewers were thoroughly impressed. Fans in the comment section joked that the intense moment almost caused her to “fire herself,” insinuating that being Beyoncé’s performer ain’t easy.

“Blue was panicked like ‘am I going to have to fire myself for this?’” one fan laughed.

“Bey is singing to her daughter, Blue at work handling a mini-crisis, and Rumi is having the time of her life on a family road trip,” a second joked.

“Manager blue fixed that QUICK. A professional!!” a third exclaimed.

“Every single show she does something that exemplifies her poise and professionalism and dedication to excellence….I am in awe,” a fourth complimented.

At this point, it’s a family tradition for the 35-time Grammy Award-winning star to involve family in her star-studded performances. Solange Knowles — Beyoncé’s sister and acclaimed “A Seat at the Table” songstress — began dancing for Destiny’s Child at just 15 years old. Their mother, Tina Knowles, played a pivotal role behind the scenes as well, handcrafting many of the group’s most iconic stage looks.

No stranger to early stardom, Blue Ivy made her music debut at just two days old when her dad Jay-Z featured her early cries in his song “Glory” from his “4:44" album. She became the youngest person ever to appear on a Billboard chart.