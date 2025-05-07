Blue Ivy Giving Rumi Stage Directions Is Pure Genius, Hilarious and From The Mind Of a TikToker

When you grow up with superstar entertainers like Jay-Z and Beyoncé as parents, you’d better be ready to have a permanent place in the spotlight. And if you’re the oldest Carter sibling, it’s your job to make sure the younger ones understand all of the responsibility that comes with the role.

We’ve told you how Bey and Jay’s youngest daughter, seven-year-old Rumi, is carving her own lane as she takes the stage with her mom and big sister Blue Ivy on the “Cowboy Carter” tour – and getting lots of attention for her excitement. But sometimes, Rumi’s excitement is a little too much for 13-year-old Blue Ivy, who has been seen getting her little sister in line – in a nice way, of course.

TikTok creator @thestevensteven just gave the Beyhive a hilarious treat, acting as Blue Ivy typing an email to her little sister with notes for how to behave on stage – on a bag of rice that provides the perfect keyboard sound effect.

In an email addressed to “Rumi, my superstar sister,” Steven writes as Blue Ivy, giving the littlest Carter daughter props for her undeniable stage presence but suggesting that she stick to the choreography rather freestyling.

“Please refer to the attached rehearsal video. It seems that the integrity has gotten a bit lost in the excitement,” it reads. “I put in too many hours for this moment to be anything less than perfect.”

“Blue Ivy” ended the email by asking her little sister to tone down the excitement on stage, warning her that some things need to stay within the family.

“We as Carters are hilarious women. We love life. We love to smile. We love each other. However, the fans of our mother do not deserve this information. The fans of our mother should always remain in the dark,” the “email” read. “I’d say you’ll understand when you’re older, but you are older than you were yesterday.”

The post has received over 120,000 likes. But commenters are confident that not even a “stern email” from her big sis can stop Rumi from being her exuberant self on stage.

“This email went to Rumi’s spam,” wrote someone.

Another commenter said they hope Rumi doesn’t read the “email,” because they want every ounce of excitement when they see her on stage.

“If Rumi doesn’t smile and wave at my show, I’m blaming this email,” wrote someone else.

In one priceless comment, someone wrote the “reply” they think Rumi would send to an “email” like this.

“Dear Blue Blue, Mama said I can do what I want because I’m the baby. REPLY ALL,” wrote a commenter.