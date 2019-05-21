Photo: Stephen Lam (Getty Images)

Beto O’Rourke: I’m not afraid to go on Fox News!

Beto O’Rourke said Monday that, unlike his Democratic rivals who have sworn off doing anything with Fox News because of the news network’s racist and xenophobic background, he’d “absolutely” do a Fox News town hall.

“Absolutely,” O’Rourke said about going onto Trump’s private YouTube channel, The Hill reports. “This campaign is about going to where people are, and you see that physically in where I show up. But it also has to be in those channels or those social media streams where people get their news and their information. That also includes Fox.”

Once the darling of the Democratic members fighting for the presidential bid, O’Rourke has seen his stock fall faster than a stripper’s undergarments during Super Bowl weekend. Of course O’Rourke is willing to go on Fox News; he’s like Bell Biv Devoe without any hits; you can expect to see O’Rourke giving speeches at Atlantic City casinos and VFW posts.

“O’Rourke has recently started going on national TV more as he seeks to regain his footing in the primary. He was at 5 percent nationally in the most recent POLITICO/Morning Consult poll,” The Hill reports.

The funniest part is that Fox News hasn’t invited him to a town hall but O’Rourke wants them to know that if they want him, he’s available. And O’Rourke’s comments come only a day after the new Beto O’Rourke, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, shut his Fox News town hall down by bringing the crowd to a standing ovation. Democratic darlings Bernie Sanders and Amy Klobuchar have done events on the channel as well, The Hill notes.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, turned down a Fox News invitation recently, called the network a “hate-for-profit racket that gives a megaphone to racists and conspiracists,” The Hill reports. The Democratic National Committee has refused to partner with Fox for Democratic primary debates.

It’s OK, though, because O’Rourke is already doing a CNN town hall Tuesday night but then after that, and just in case Fox is listening, he’s totally open and willing to come on your network as soon as he’s invited.