With the 2022 BET Award just around the corner, the network has just announced an additional performer expected to take the stage on Sunday and its none other than rapper Lil Wayne.

Per a press release sent to The Root, the “A Milli” artist now joins a handful of other folks that are expected to perform, which include Babyface, Chance The Rapper, Chlöe, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, Givēon, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Muni Long, and Roddy Ricch.

In addition to performers, we also got a good look on who we can expect to present awards throughout the evening. That star-studded list includes people like Big Freedia, Bleu, Carl Anthony Payne II, Crystal Hayslett, Daniel Kaluuya, Ebony Obsidian, Eva Marcille, Idris Elba, Irv Gotti, Janelle Monáe, Keke Palmer KJ Smith, Luke James, Marsai Martin, Mignon, Nene Leakes, Ne-Yo, Novi Brown, Ray J, Sanaa Lathan, Serayah, Tamar Braxton, Terrence J, Tisha Campbell, and Will Packer.

Prior to the awards show, Terrence J will host the BET Awards ‘22: Red Carpet Live! at 6p.m.ET which will feature performances by Capella Grey, Fast Life Yungstaz, Juvenile, Pheelz, Saucy Santana and Victoria Monet.

As previously reported by The Root, this year’s BET Awards will see the return of Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson as hostess. Last week, it was also revealed that Sean P. “Diddy/Puff/Puffy/Puff Daddy/Love” Combs would be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

For the complete list of this year’s nominees, head on over to bet.com. The 2022 BET Awards goes down Sunday, June 26, airing live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8p.m.ET only on BET.