On Saturday, notable activists and celebrities discussed everything from wellness to the importance of criminal justice reform at the inaugural United Justice Coalition’s social justice summit in New York City. The event happened in Midtown Manhattan at Center415 and was hosted by Jay Z’s Roc Nation.

The summit consisted of CMG founder Yo Gotti, civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump, Dr. Bernice A. King (daughter of Martin Luther King Jr.), Charlamagne tha God, former San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich, Gwen Carr (Eric Garner’s mother), Philadelphia Sixers partner Michael Rubin and others.

Advertisement

Yo Gotti was on a “Conditions of Confinement” panel that covered the unbearable treatment of incarcerated people in Parchman prison. The Mississippi facility has been a center of controversy regarding inmates engaging in forced labor.

Charlamagne tha God spoke on a panel about the decriminalization of mental health and participants talked about how the modern-day criminal justice system is not properly equipped to handle people with mental health issues. In addition, Greg Popovich handed out an award to Innocence Project co-founder Barry Scheck.

In a May press release, Shawn Carter Foundation Executive Director Team Dania Diaz stated:

“The United Justice Coalition started as an informal meeting of the minds, but it has quickly evolved into a more purposeful initiative to create change in our communities. Our goal for this summit is to spark discussion and collaboration and take a solution-oriented approach to reforming America’s antiquated policies. At the end of the day, we are all bonded by one common goal—to eradicate injustice.”