Ben Crump To Announce Lawsuit Against Ron DeSantis For Rejecting African American Studies Course

Ben Crump will announce his plans to file a lawsuit against Ron DeSantis for his (racist) decision to reject a proposed Advance Placement African American Studies pilot program. The news will officially be shared on Wednesday, January 25 at 12:15 p.m E.T.

The announcement will take place at the Florida Capitol in Tallahassee. An excerpt from an email sent to The Root states:

“Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and attorney Craig Whisenhunt will join students and elected officials to announce their intent to file a lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the State of Florida for rejecting the Advanced Placement African American Studies course from being taught in Florida high schools. Attorney Crump will be joined by three AP honors high school students who will serve as the lead plaintiffs in the lawsuit against DeSantis.”

Last week, DeSantis’ administration rejected the College Board’s African American Studies course because, as they stated: “We want education, not indoctrination.” The Florida governor said the course violates legislation called the Stop WOKE Act which he approved last year.

“This course on Black history, what’s one of the lessons about? Queer theory. Now who would say that an important part of Black history is queer theory? That is somebody pushing an agenda,” DeSantis remarked.



Ironically, it is DeSantis who has used his position to push a white supremacist agenda. This include attacks on Black and LGBTQ communities (Stop WOKE Act, Don’t Say Gay Bill). Crump continues to endlessly fight for marginalized folks who are on the receiving end of systems meant to disenfranchise and punish us.

Regardless of the outcome of the lawsuit, this should send a strong message to DeSantis: Black and brown folks will continue to fight back against his atrocious actions.