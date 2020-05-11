The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
Video

Battle of the Dons: A Compilation of Don Lemon's Pettiest Trump Moments

Peter J. Rickards
Filed to:Don Lemon
Don LemonroastTrump
As I write this, Trump is probably still rage tweeting about the first black president. We all wish Barack Obama would pick up the mic just one more time and roast him like he did at that White House Correspondents’ Dinner. But until then, we’ll take what we can get. It’s fair to say, CNN’s Don Lemon is also annoyed with Trump’s constant obsession with the “more educated” president. Most of us witnessed the ether Lemon delivered last week. However, this wasn’t the first time he had to flame King Joffrey. We decided that with all the heaviness in the news lately it might be entertaining to look back at some of Don Lemon’s best clapbacks at the bully-in-chief. See some of his hilariously shady moments above.

Peter J. Rickards

Video Producer @ The Root

