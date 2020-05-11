Obama Owns a Penthouse Loft in Trump’s Head as President Spends Mother’s Day Tweeting About Barack

Photo : Jim Watson ( Getty Images )

Can you imagine being so amazing that years after you’ve left a job that you were completely over, your successor continues to bring up your name and does so even on Mother’s Day?!



On Sunday, the president of people who buy large trampolines to place outside of their doublewides, spent part of his Sunday coming for the president that America wishes they had now, just a few days after it was revealed that Obama expressed concern over Trump’s Department of Justice, which decided to drop charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

According to the Hill, “Trump spent much of his Mother’s Day tweeting and retweeting various accounts, with many of the posts aimed at his predecessor. In one tweet he simply wrote “OBAMAGATE!” In another post, in which he retweeted a supporter’s declaration that Obama was “the first Ex-President to ever speak against his successor,” Trump wrote, ‘He got caught, OBAMAGATE!’”

Earlier on Sunday, Trump retweeted conservative commentator Buck Sexton—which would have been my porn name had it not been for journalism—who claimed that an “outgoing president used his last weeks in office to target incoming officials and sabotage the new administration.” Trump also claimed it was “The biggest political crime in American history, by far!”

Except that there is one thing that Sexton and Trump keep forgetting: OBAMA DOESN’T GIVE A FUCK ABOUT THIS ADMINISTRATION! Not one fucking bit. He doesn’t care about Trump or Trump’s wife or Trump’s wife’s boyfriend. He cares about America, which is a fundamental flaw of this administration.

The president also posted several memes attacking the former president, and I don’t blame Trump for this as Melania wasn’t home since she’s been quarantining off campus, and by quarantining, I mean staying with her boyfriend. One meme retweet “posted a graphic of Obama over the words, ‘Watergate will look like a parking ticket,’” the Hill reports.

From the Hill:

His tweets came after his administration’s controversial move to drop charges against Flynn, who had been accused of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia before Trump took office. The decision, led by Attorney General William Barr, was met with swift condemnation by Trump’s critics. Obama became ensnared in the unfolding drama after details of a private phone call between the former president and members of his administration were leaked to Yahoo News on Friday. “The news over the last 24 hours I think has been somewhat downplayed — about the Justice Department dropping charges against Michael Flynn,” Obama reportedly said. “And the fact that there is no precedent that anybody can find for someone who has been charged with perjury just getting off scot-free. That’s the kind of stuff where you begin to get worried that basic — not just institutional norms — but our basic understanding of rule of law is at risk,” he continued. “And when you start moving in those directions, it can accelerate pretty quickly as we’ve seen in other places.”

