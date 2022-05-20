Ava DuVernay never stops. Queen Sugar may be wrapping up its run, but the always busy writer/director has already set up her next TV series at Starz.



Per a press release provided to The Root, the award winning filmmaker is developing a romantic drama starring Lauren Ridloff (Eternals) and Joshua Jackson (Little Fires Everywhere). According to the official synopsis, the half-hour drama has some very lofty goals, but Ava has earned our trust, so we’ll wait and see how it will “chronicle what it takes to fall and stay in a radical, rebellious love.”

“One is ready to commit, while the other debates the merits of relationships. One is Black and one is white. One is deaf and one is not. Though wildly different, the two are emotionally and physically drawn to each other despite personal expectations and public assumptions. Their attraction passionately disrupts notions of race, gender, class, physical ability, and normative culture, elevating to true love that surpasses difference.”

Advertisement

Starz is so invested in the drama, it has given it a script-to-series commitment for 18 episodes across three seasons. This means if the network orders the project, it must air all 18 episodes.

“On behalf of my producing partner Paul Garnes and everyone at ARRAY Filmworks, I’m thrilled to develop this passion project with Lauren, Josh and Kat,” DuVernay said in a statement. “STARZ and Warner Bros. Television have made a bold production commitment to immediately explore three seasons, and we’re revved up and ready to begin what I hope will be a beautiful journey for all involved.”

DuVernay has basically taken over Black TV in the last few years. In addition to Queen Sugar, which will end with its upcoming Season 7, she directed the brilliant limited series Colin in Black & White, co-created/executive produced the ground-breaking superhero series Naomi and directed the Rosario Dawson post-apocalyptic HBO drama DMZ. With a rundown like that, we have to assume this project will be just as interesting and binge-worthy.

Ridloff was the breakout star of Marvel Studios’ Eternals, while Jackson has become one of streaming TV’s most captivating actors with standout performances in series like Dr. Death, When They See Us and the upcoming Paramount+ remake Fatal Attraction. Of course, we’ll always have a soft spot for Pacey. Don’t act like I was the only rooting for him and Joey to end up together. The duo previously starred on Broadway in the Children of a Lesser God revival, which brought Ridloff a Tony nomination.

Advertisement

Ava DuVernay never disappoints so we’re already adding this to the watchlist.