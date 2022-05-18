Nearly three weeks after Netflix laid off, and essentially shut down, their branded content arm, Tudum—which was comprised of predominately Black women and women of color staffers—it appears more staffers working under several other divisions dedicated to promoting and highlighting diverse content have also been affected in this latest round of mass layoffs.

According to the L.A. Times, on Tuesday, the popular streamer announced it would be letting go of 150 jobs (read: employees) “amid a slowdown in revenue and a decline in subscribers.” In a statement announcing the layoffs, a Netflix spokesperson explained that the reasoning behind the decision was “primarily driven by business needs rather than individual performance.” (Yeah, OK. Sure, Jan. “Business needs” or not, like in any other situation where people are let go, individual lives and livelihoods were still negatively impacted IN THE MIDDLE OF A WHOLE PANDEMIC AND RECESSION AND SNOOP DOGG-LEVEL HIGH INFLATION NO LESS. But I digress.)

As the news began to spread online, and several Netflix employees began sharing that they had been affected by the layoffs, an unfortunate trend began emerging—a trend that was eerily reminiscent of what had previously transpired just three weeks ago. Most of the immensely talented folks who had been let go were BIPOC and/or members of the LGBTQ+ community who worked under several of the streamer’s popular arms dedicated to highlighting and promoting diverse content, like the African-American-centric Strong Black Lead (one of my personal favorites); the LGBTQ+ driven team, Most; the LatinX-centric arm, Con Todo; and the Asian-focused team, Golden.

Advertisement

In addition to that, per Variety, Netflix is also expected to cut “70 part-time jobs at the animation studio related to projects that aren’t moving ahead” and an “unspecified number of freelance jobs in its social media and publishing group.” Some of those animated projects include Ava DuVernay’s Wings of Fire, Antiracist Baby with Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, and the hybrid documentary Stamped: Racism, Antiracism and You. Insiders at Netflix attribute those cuts to creative issues and not cost issues, but honestly, I’m not sure if that explanation is any better.

At this point, there probably isn’t any explanation that can be given when it comes to Black, Brown, Indigenous, AAPI and LGBTQ+ folks losing their livelihoods—especially when most of them were recruited for their expertise, experience and talents in the first place.

We’ve long known that companies—media and digital media companies in particular—aren’t loyal when it comes to their employees, but damn. Seeing news like this in the midst of everything else going on is beyond messed up and as someone who also works in media, it’s unsettling and sobering to realize that at any point the bottom could also drop over in our neck of the woods, too. Here’s hoping that all those employees find a home better suited for their talents soon. Keep fightin’ the good fight y’all, you got this.