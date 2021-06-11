Auntie Unfiltered Discusses the 'Panic After the Panny'

Y’all, I have got to admit it: I have been waiting for things to open back up since the pandemic began, but now that it is actually on the verge of happening, I am feeling a little bit anxious and apprehensive.

Please, let me explain.

I’ve spent the last 15 months holed up in my house in the company of my 8-pound Chihuahua-Terrier mix. I have streamed a lot of movies and television. I put on the requisite “quarantine 15" (and them some). I have bought a ridiculous amount of clothing with nowhere to wear it except in my home or the grocery store or the occasional visit to Ross. I bought every kitchen gadget imaginable. I spent the first three months of the quarantine diligently cooking my own meals, but ever since then, it has been all Postmates everything.

I have had random visitors here and there, but nothing too crazy, and nothing that would prepare me for the return of group outings such as brunch and day parties,

Hell, I’m planning a big Vegas weekend for my 50th birthday next month, and I am sitting here wondering if I even know how to socialize in group settings anymore.

Your auntie is a mess, OK?

The most visible appearances I have made in “public” have been these very Auntie Unfiltered videos y’all get every week. Outside of those tapings, I barely even style my hair, put on makeup or change out of my elastic waistband uniforms,

Are we all ready to return to the life of “normalcy”?

How are you feeling about it? Please let me know in the comments, because I don’t want to feel like I am the only one, OK?

As always, I want to hear from you.