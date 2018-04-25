Photo: Chip Somodevilla (Getty Images)

Rep. Maxine Waters of California, aka Auntie Maxine, knows what we know: Trump never wanted to be president, and more importantly, he’s horrible at it.



So on Tuesday during a gala for the Time 100 in New York, Waters’ advice for Trump was this: “Please resign. So that I won’t have to keep up this fight of your having impeached because I don’t think you deserve to be there,” Yahoo reports.

She concluded, “Just get out.”

Since Trump began campaigning for office, Waters emerged as his fiercest and most honest critic. In fact, she’s a shinning example of what the Dems could be if they could just stop snowball fighting long enough to actually fight.

Waters has proven that she isn’t afraid to go toe to toe with the president despite the lack of support on her own side of the aisle. So far, Waters has backed Democratic colleague Al Green, who proposed motions to impeach the president, and while both motions gained little traction, at least they tried.

Trump knows that Auntie Maxine is not here for his games, so of course he did what he does best and pulled out his racist dog whistle and blew it with his prolapsed anus mouth.

“Did you ever see her? Did you ever see her?” Trump asked during a campaign rally last month, Yahoo reports. “‘We will impeach him. We will impeach the president. But he hasn’t done anything wrong. It doesn’t matter, we will impeach him.’ She’s a low IQ individual,” Trump added. “You can’t help it.”



Auntie Maxine already saw him coming.

“I certainly expected him to come out with some racist remarks about me,” she said on MSNBC. “So he did exactly what I expected him to do. And, by the way, I’m told he wasn’t funny at all.”