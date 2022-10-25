Back in August, Irv Gotti took to Drink Champs to discuss his romantic relationship with R&B songstress Ashanti that took place in the early 2000s. He also addressed their sordid past in the BET docuseries about Murder Inc. that aired this past summer.

Gotti faced immense backlash, with most of the criticism stemming from how he used his position of power to prey on Ashanti even though he was married at the time. The singer kept it cute—and mostly quiet—about Gotti’s remarks.

However, she did clap back on Diddy’s “Gotta Move On Queens Remix” with the following lyrics:

“It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this ni**a missing the best/It’s been 20 years, please cry less/We can see you and your tears while you beatin’ on your chest.” Now, she’s opening up on Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast, which is scheduled to air tonight.

Angie Martinez IRL Podcast: Ashanti Response OTW!

“I regret holding certain people to a certain standard,” Ashanti says in a preview clip. When Martinez asks her if there’s anything she wants to clear up about what Gotti claimed went down, she replies: “It wasn’t surprising to me. Irv has flat-out lied about a lot of things.”

One of the reasons Ashanti really wasn’t worried about Irv’s gossiping to whomever would listen is because her music has always been the main focus. “I’m very proud and content with what I’ve accomplished in my career,” she said.

Also, her silence is part of a greater strategy. “That’s part of being professional, that’s part of being like a hustler, that’s part of being a go-getter.” We can’t wait to finally hear her speak up.