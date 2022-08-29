For the last couple of weeks, Irv Gotti has been unable to keep Ashanti’s name out of his mouth.

During his interview with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN on Drink Champs, he went on and on about the R&B singer. During an episode of The Murder Inc. Story, he weirdly talked about his first romantic encounter with Ashanti.

It had come to the point where everyone felt uncomfortable hearing Gotti talking about his past relationship and, frankly, it got pretty lame.

Advertisement

Now, the founder and CEO of Murder Inc. Records has finally decided to stop talking about Ashanti. Or so he claims.

During an interview clip of a Shade Room reporter asking Gotti why he’s always talking about the “Foolish” singer, he said, “Cause that’s why. You askin’ me. Did I bring Ashanti up? You did it. Here’s what I’m going to say. I wish Ashanti nothing but the best. I’m not hooked on her, like ‘I can’t get over her.’ It’s none of that shit.”

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off Nooci East-meets-West Herbal Wellness

Nooci is curating an East-meets-West approach to supplements, demystifying and modernizing Traditional Chinese Medicine: responsibly-sourced, high-quality herbs that seamlessly integrate into your lifestyle. Get 10% off of Nooci Use the promo code NOOCI10 Advertisement

He continued, “I got paid to do a documentary on my life and on Murder Inc. If I didn’t talk about Ashanti, you would have been like what kind of bullshit is this that he didn’t speak about her. She’s too important to Murder Inc. and t his life. They tried to #MeToo me. You know what the fuck they said. Stop it Shade Room. You the shadiest ones.”

True , you can’t control the questions people ask you. But you can control how you respond to those questions. For many people watching, your responses were uncomfortable and weird to hear .



Advertisement

On Instagram, a user hopped into the comment section and asked Gotti why he keeps answering questions pertaining to Ashanti. In response, he said, “Oh. Please believe. It’s gonna be NO COMMENT from here on in . Haha. But I felt like at least trying to make y’all understand. Moving forward. It will be limited interviews and no comments. I tell the truth cause I want the people to know the real. But honestly. Y’all don’t give a fuck about the truth.

He continued, “Y’all gonna say and do whatever y’all want. So why keep giving y’all the real. It’s to be like everyone else. Lie to y’all. Alter the truth. Or don’t say shit to y’all and keep you in the dark. Hahaha I got slandered for telling y’all the absolute truth. Lol.”

Advertisement

Finally Gotti says he’ll keep quiet on the situation. Hopefully, he leaves it that way.