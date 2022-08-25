Ever s ince his cringe-worthy yet entertaining appearance on Drink Champs, Irv Gotti cannot keep Ashanti’s name out of his mouth.

His appearance on N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN’s show was to promote his BET docuseries, The Murder Inc. Story, which is supposed to tell the story of the incredible rise and turbulent fall of the legendary hip-hop record label. As the founder and CEO of the label, Gotti is heavily featured in the series.

Despite all this , Gotti continues to focus more on Ashanti and less on the story of Murder Inc.

Advertisement

In the latest episode, which aired on Tuesday, Gotti explained how his romantic relationship with the R&B singer got started. He specifically detailed a time when he took Ashanti home after a late-night studio session. Mind you, this is all while he was still married but separated from his then-wife Debbie Lorenzo.

Gotti says, “I’m separated from [my wife] Deb, I’m on my own. And Ashanti’s coming to the studio every day and our friendship and bond is naturally growing. She used to wear these juicy sweats and her ass was looking fat. Her ass was looking great.”

G/O Media may get a commission 10% off Nooci ReNoo Listen to your gut

Nooci is an East-meets-West herbal health brand whose ReNoo packets are full of herbs and goodness to promote better digestion. Get 10% off at Nooci Use the promo code NOOCI10 Advertisement

He continues, “o, one day I was like, ‘Yo, I’ll take you home.’ She said, ‘Bet, cool.’ We are walking to her front door of her crib. She turns and says goodbye and I just kiss her and grab her ass and just, ‘Mwah.’ It was like, ‘What took you so long?’”

Advertisement

Gotti, why are you still pressed on Ashanti? We don’t care about the first time you kissed her. It was 20 YEARS AGO. Leave that woman alone. She’s over it, why aren’t you?

Many on social media felt the same way and took the opportunity to point out the weird behavior Irv Gotti’s been displaying.

Advertisement

One person on Twitter wrote, “Irv Gotti has a really fascinating career arc and story and had a real chance to redeem the Murder Inc legacy and he’s choosing to ruin it all by being a dweeb about Ashanti.”

He continued, “It’s all about his obsession with a woman out of his league from 20 years ago who is paying him dust in 2022.

Advertisement

I couldn’t agree more. This docuseries could’ve been an amazing opportunity for people like me, who were less than six years old at the peak of Murder Inc., to hear how one of the most impactful record labels in hip-hop came to be. Instead, Gotti and the creators of this docuseries are spending entirely too much time on his relationship with Ashanti.

Advertisement

We get it. You were with her, you loved her and you were hurt when it was over, end of the story. No need to harp on the situation.

Gotti just let it go.