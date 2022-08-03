A prevailing lie of many pushed by Trump supporters is somehow dead people overwhelmingly voted in favor of Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidental election. Cyber Ninjas, the company hired to lead a “partisan audit” of Arizona’s electoral results, claimed almost 300 dead peoples’ votes went to Joe Biden. Not surprising to anyone, this was found not to be true. Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich wrapped up his investigation by determining voter fraud claims by dead voters were “insufficient” and “not corroborated,” Business Insider reports.



Cyber Ninjas founder Doug Logan helped make a conspiracy theory film claiming the CIA was in on rigging the election and said that “282 individuals who were deceased before October 5, 2020,” voted in the 2020 election. Until now, Cyber Ninja had never done an election audit as a company. Their findings determined former President Trump lost 261 votes, and Arizona’s results were not “stolen” after all. President Biden won Arizona by a little over 10,000 votes.

From Business Insider:

“After spending hundreds of hours reviewing these allegations, our investigators were able to determine that only one of the 282 individuals on the list was deceased at the time of the election. All other persons listed as deceased were found to be current voters,” Arizona’s attorney general, Mark Brnovich, a Republican, wrote in a letter on Monday to state senate president, Karen Fann, who authorized the review. Brnovich added: “Our agents investigated all individuals that Cyber Ninjas reported as dead, and many were very surprised to learn they were allegedly deceased.”

Brnovich also investigated more than 6,000 allegations from four other reports. In his letter to Senator Karen Fann, Brnovich explained the Election Integrity Unit looked at every claim despite how incorrect they seemed.

“These claims were thoroughly investigated and resulted in only a handful of potential cases. Some were so absurd the names and birthdates didn’t even match the deceased, and others included dates of death after the election,” he wrote. “While our office has successfully prosecuted other instances of dead voters, these cases were ultimately determined to be isolated instances.”