Shea Butter Baby singer Ari Lennox was arrested on Monday following an alleged racial profiling incident in Amsterdam.



Per Reuters, the “Up Late” artist was arrested at Amsterdam Schiphol airport for “disturbing public order” after accusing airline staff of racial discrimination, according to Dutch military police. Authorities there claim she was being held due to her “aggressive behavior” with the staff and for allegedly being drunk in public.

While there’s been no word yet on if and when Lennox will be released, police are currently investigating claims that Lennox threatened members of the staff during the incident.

The “Pressure” singer sent out a series of tweets while things were going down in wee hours of the morning on Monday, initially writing: “Fuck Amsterdam security. They hate black people.”

She continued, “I just want to go home. I’ll never leave my house again. Wow. They’re arresting me. I’m being arrested in Amsterdam for reacting to a woman racially profiling me.”

Lennox recently performed at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, which aired Sunday night on BET from the Apollo Theater in New York City. She performed her hit single, “Pressure,” a song that landed her her first spot on the Billboard Top Ten charts for Adult R&B Airplay. She later joined Summer Walker onstage to sing “Unloyal,” one of the more popular songs from Walker’s recently released sophomore album, Still Over It. Prior to that, Lennox performed “Pressure” as a bonus performance at the recent 2021 American Music Awards and earned her career entry on the Billboard Hot 100, thanks to her credits on “Unloyal.”

“Thank you gorgeous Summer,” Lennox, whose real name is Courtney Salter, wrote upon learning the news.

Lennox and her team have yet to make a statement regarding the Amsterdam incident. Here’s hoping things are resolved quickly and efficiently.