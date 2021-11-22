On Sunday night, the 2021 American Music Awards took place, airing live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.



Host Cardi B. welcomed the lively crowd to her “Cardi party” and ushered in the night’s festivities in her signature style. Speaking of style, let’s take a moment to appreciate her red carpet lewk, shall we? If there’s one thing the “Up” rapper knows how to do, it’s give a show-stopping carpet look, and she definitely delivered once again.

In addition to hosting and serving high fashions, Cardi was also given the Favorite Hip-Hop Song Award for “Up,” adding to mostly female-dominated wins of the night. Joining her were Megan Thee Stallion, who sadly had to drop out of performing with BTS at the last minute, but still walked away as one of the biggest winners of the night. She took home the awards for Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist, Favorite Trending Song for “Body,” and Favorite Hip-Hop Album for Good News. Doja Cat was also recognized with the awards for Favorite Female R&B Artist, Favorite R&B Album, and Collaboration of the Year for “Kiss Me More” feat. SZA.

Staying on the wonderful women wave, award-winning country artist Mickey Guyton performed her newest single “All American,” while Chlöe made her AMAs debut, performing “Have Mercy” for the first time on the Xfinity Stage. Country artist Kane Brown and Tyler, t he Creator also took the stage as well.



But perhaps one of the biggest moments of the night went to New Kids on the Block and New Edition, who came together for an iconic “Battle of Boston” boy band show down. Performing a medley of some of their greatest hits— including “Candy Girl,” “If It Isn’t Love,” “Is This the End, “Mr. Telephone Man” and my personal favorite, “Can You Stand the Rain ”— New Edition’s reunion saw all six members: Ralph Tresvant, Michael Bivins, Ronnie Devoe, Ricky Bell, Bobby Brown and Johnny Gill back together again for the first time in years.



Other wins of the night included Drake for Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist, The Weeknd for Favorite R&B Artist, Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name) for Favorite Music Video and Silk Sonic’s “Leave The Door Open” for Favorite R&B Song. To see the full list of winners, head on over to theamas.com.



