Are Lizzo's Legal Woes About to Come to An End?

To dismiss or not dismiss? That is the question the judge presiding over the handful of lawsuits alleging sexual and racial harassment, fostering a hostile work environment and more against Lizzo will have to contend with thanks to a new filing.



Late Wednesday night, the “Truth Hurts” singer’s legal team officially filed to get the suit brought against her by three of her former Big Grrrl dancers dismissed “in its entirety with prejudice” (the latter of which means charges of that nature could not be filed against her in the future.)

Per Variety, those court documents lists over 30 “affirmative defenses,” that argue that “there was no injury, loss or damage to Plaintiffs” and that those same plaintiffs are “guilty of unclean hands” and therefore not legally entitled to damages. The documents also demand for a jury trial if for whatever reason the charges are not dismissed.

A spokesperson for Lizzo’s legal team further explained in a statement:

“This is the first step of a legal process in which Lizzo and her team will demonstrate that they have always practiced what they’ve preached–whether it comes to promoting body positivity, leading a safe and supportive workplace or protecting individuals from any kind of harassment. Any and all claims to the contrary are ridiculous, and we look forward to proving so in a court of law.

In response to the filing, the lawyers representing the three dancers sent out their own statement to The Root:

“Lizzo’s answer merely consists of boilerplate objections that have nothing to do with the case. That said, the key takeaway is that Lizzo is agreeing to our clients’ demand for a jury trial. We look forward to presenting our case in court and letting a panel of her peers decide who is telling the truth, Lizzo and her team who continue to shame the victims or the plaintiffs and so many others who have come forward sharing similar stories of abuse and harassment.”



As previously reported by The Root, in addition to this suit, Lizzo also faces allegations of “sexual and racial harassment, disability discrimination, retaliation and assault” brought against her by her former wardrobe stylist. However, despite that, she received a humanitarian award from the Black Music Action Coalition earlier this month.