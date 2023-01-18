Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Sports

Antonio Brown Posted What on Snapchat?!

The former NFL player’s Snapchat account has been suspended after he posted an explicit photo of the mother of his children.

By
Noah A. McGee
Antonio Brown and his ex-fiancé, Chelsie Kyriss
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/VMN18 (Getty Images)

Antonio Brown has done it again. Less than a week after the former NFL All-Pro was accused of sending explicit photos to his son, he’s been suspended from Snapchat after posting a sexually explicit photo of the mother of his children.

The popular social media platform froze Brown’s account on Tuesday for breaking its community guidelines, which don’t allow users to post “sexually explicit content and bullying or harassment of any kind,” according to TMZ.

The post, which can no longer be seen, shows Chelsie Kyriss, his children’s mother, performing oral sex on the former NFL wide receiver in bed. She addressed the demeaning post on her Instagram, writing, “Very well aware of what’s being posted on snap. I am not in control of his actions. I have asked multiple times to have this part of our past relationship to remain private but he refuses.”

She continued, “I have reported his page and all pictures unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids involved [sic] as well.”

Image for article titled Antonio Brown Posted What on Snapchat?!
Screenshot: @chelsie/Instagram
It’s unclear why Brown decided to post the explicit photo, but for some reason, Brown just has a knack for disrespecting women. In October, a viral video showed Brown sexually harassing a woman at a hotel by exposing himself. In May, Brown did Keyshia Cole dirty and broke up with her while on Instagram live with thousands of people tuned in. Last month, he was wanted on a domestic battery charge by Tampa Bay police.

Now, he’s embarrassing his ex-fiancé on social media. I’m not even sure you can get any lower.

