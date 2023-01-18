Antonio Brown Posted What on Snapchat?!

Antonio Brown has done it again. Less than a week after the former NFL All-Pro was accused of sending explicit photos to his son, he’s been suspended from Snapchat after posting a sexually explicit photo of the mother of his children.



The popular social media platform froze Brown’s account on Tuesday for breaking its community guidelines, which don’t allow users to post “sexually explicit content and bullying or harassment of any kind,” according to TMZ.

The post, which can no longer be seen, shows Chelsie Kyriss, his children’s mother, performing oral sex on the former NFL wide receiver in bed. She addressed the demeaning post on her Instagram, writing, “Very well aware of what’s being posted on snap. I am not in control of his actions. I have asked multiple times to have this part of our past relationship to remain private but he refuses.”

Advertisement

She continued, “I have reported his page and all pictures unfortunately Snapchat is allowing him to repost. I am very sorry for any of your kids that follow him and used to look at him as a role model. I do not condone these actions as you are aware I have kids involved [sic] as well.”



G/O Media may get a commission Up to $100 credit Samsung Reserve Reserve the next gen Samsung device

All you need to do is sign up with your email and boom: credit for your preorder on a new Samsung device. Reserve at Samsung Advertisement

It’s unclear why Brown decided to post the explicit photo, but for some reason, Brown just has a knack for disrespecting women . In October, a viral video showed Brown sexually harassing a woman at a hotel by exposing himself. In May, Brown did Keyshia Cole dirty and broke up with her while on Instagram live with thousands of people tuned in. Last month, he was wanted on a domestic battery charge by Tampa Bay police.



Now, he’s embarrassing his ex-fiancé on social media. I’m not even sure you can get any lower.