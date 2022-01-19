The story of Claudette Colvin, the 15-year-old girl who refused to give up her bus seat in 1955—nine months before the Montgomery Bus Boycott officially started—will be getting the feature treatment soon, thanks to Anthony Mackie.

According to Deadline, Mackie will be making his feature directorial debut with Spark, a film centered around Colvin’s life, her brave decision, and the aftermath that followed. Saniyya Sydney, who recently portrayed Venus Williams in the multi-award nominated film King Richard, has also been tapped to star in the film.

Here’s Deadline with more on Colvin:

Colvin was 15-years old when she bravely stood up to racism, getting arrested after refusing to give up her seat on a crowded segregated bus in Montgomery, Alabama. This was nine months before Rosa Parks became a symbol of the Civil Rights era symbol for courageously doing essentially the same thing. Initially embraced by Civil Rights leaders for her courage, Colvin was brushed out of history when those same civic leaders decided a poor, dark-skinned teenage girl would not be the ideal face for their public campaign.

Spark will be produced under Mackie’s Make It With Gravy Productions banner as well as Mansa Productions, Mandalay Pictures in Association with Ambergreen Entertainment. Colvin’s family is also participating in the making of this film.

“Not only was I moved, I was inspired,” Mackie explained. “It’s great to be a superhero in movies but she’s a real live one living amongst us and I’m honored to tell her story.”

Added Colvin: “67 years ago, when history glued me to the seat of that bus in Montgomery, I could never have imagined that standing up for my rights could spark a movement that would change the course of history. It is really an honor to have my story retold, by Mr. Mackie, for future generations to learn about our past so they can move forward knowing that progress is possible, and things do get better. I hope my story will inspire youth to continue to fight for civil rights and human dignity.”

Additionally, filmmakers have secured the life rights to Colvin and the rights to the book Claudette Colvin: Twice Toward Justice by Phillip Hoose.