Amid Adele Marriage Rumors, Rich Paul Confirms the Couple Is ‘In a Good Space’

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul doesn’t talk about his personal life, specifically his relationship with superstar Adele. Of course, that didn’t stop Gayle King from trying her best to get some details on their romance during the entrepreneur’s recent appearance on CBS Mornings. On Monday, while promoting his new book, Lucky Me: A Memoir of Changing the Odds, King brought up a moment at one of the singer’s recent Las Vegas concerts where she told a fan she was married, asking if Paul wanted to confirm their current status.



“She’s been great,” he said. “I think she will agree that we definitely helped each other. I’m in a good space. We’re in a good space. She’s superb.”

Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul says new memoir details “hard truths” from his upbringing

The influential sports agent explained why he keeps things so private, saying, “It’s not for the media. It’s for us.”

Advertisement

The marriage rumors started back in September when Adele responded to a fan’s proposal by telling them that her husband was at the show and “I’m already a wife.” This instantly led to everyone wondering if there was a secret wedding we all missed out on. Despite Gayle’s last attempt at getting something juicy by asking Rich if she should call the Grammy winner “Mrs. Paul” next time she sees her, he blocked and defended like longtime client LeBron James, telling the persistent host, “You can say whatever you want.”

It’s really refreshing to hear someone just straight up say our relationship is our business. That’s how people usually respond to friends and family who pry too much into their personal lives. Considering the firestorm the “Rolling in the Deep” singer caused with her on-stage comments, I’m sure Paul knew these questions were coming, but there’s something about it that still feels unnecessary. This year has been chock full of celebrity breakups, and it’s no secret that in some of them, the intense media spotlight plays a part. If Rich Paul and Adele are trying to buck that trend by keeping their business to themselves, good for them.