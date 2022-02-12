We may only be two months into 2022, but it looks like singer Adele is already laying out next year’s vision board. On Friday night’s episode of the Graham Norton Show, the Grammy winner openly stated she was planning to have a baby in 2023. When Norton, the host of the popular BBC show asked the artist whether or not ticket holders to her Vegas residency would have to hang on until next year, she quickly responded stating, “That’s actually happening this year…one hundred percent.”

In late January, the ‘Rolling In The Deep’ Songstress had to push back her residency only 24 hours before opening night due to COVID concerns amongst her team.

“I’m so sorry, but my show ain’t ready,” she told fans through tears last month via an Instagram video. “Half my team have Covid and it’s been impossible to finish the show.”

Fortunately it looks as though things have taken a turn for the better and she and her team are ready to once again tackle the stage. But is she ready to tackle motherhood…again?

“I would like more children,” Adele said during a CBS tell all with Oprah Winfrey. “It wouldn’t be the end of the world if I don’t have them because I have Angelo. But yeah, I think so.”

Before the second baby speculation came around however, the rumors swirling were surrounding a supposed engagement between her and boyfriend, Rich Paul, who she’s been dating since the summer of 2021. During the Brit Awards which aired on Tuesday this past week, the singer literally lit up the red carpet in a black velvet Armani Privé gown, and a pear shaped diamond that Page Six reports could be worth $1M.

We knew things were looking serious between the two but not that serious! But it’s definitely looking like Adele is looking to go farther than just down the aisle with the sports agent, she’s going for a mini Paul.

After confirming on the Graham Norton show that the Vegas residency was back on for 2022, she made it clear that she would be booked and busy in the next twelve months when she belted out, “I want a baby next year!” before opening up that low delicious cackle she’s known for.

“I have plans next year. I have plans!”, she continued amidst the shock of the audience and host. “What happens if I have to cancel shows because I’m having a baby?”

After the confessions of motherhood woes on her last album, “30”, we don’t know if we should nudge Adele to “Take it Easy”, or to issue an early congratulations.