Amber Rose Reveals The Gross, Disturbing Thing She Has in Common With Kanye West's Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori

Amber Rose is speaking her truth and airing out her feelings in an all new episode of Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, “Club Shay Shay.” And while she spoke on many things, her comments about what she and Kanye West’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian and his current wife Bianca Censori have in common are starting to make waves.

During the nearly two and a half hour-long show, Rose took the time to speak on her former relationship with the “Donda” rapper and gave her two cents on Censori’s pattern of wearing revealing outfits. When asked by Sharpe if she thought Yeezy was dressing her or if Censori was picking these outfits herself, Rose made it abundantly clear that it the rapper who was calling the shots and said that he was controlling of what his women would wear in all of his relationships. She then revealed that that was the tying thread between all three women.

“Kanye for sure is dressing her like that. He did the same thing to me and Kim. This is who he is,” she said in part.

She continued:

“He wants other men to want to f*ck his women. That’s what he’s into. He likes that. He likes that men are drooling over his women. He wants also his friends to want to f*ck his girlfriend. He wants everybody, that when you walk in a room, that his girlfriend or wife is the most desirable in the room. That’s what he likes.”

Rose’s sentiments seem to ring true especially given what we all saw at the 2025 Grammys back in February when Censori bared it all on the red carpet while Ye stood next to her. The now viral moment garnered a myriad of negative reactions with many wondering if “The Life of Pablo” rapper was controlling his wife and whether or not she had autonomy to make decisions over her own life and fashion choices.

As Rose’s clip began to circulate online, many people began to corroborate her account.

“Every woman that Kanye has dated has come forth and confirmed that HE would tell them how to dress. Amber Rose, Kim Kardashian, Julia Fox. Its not far-fetched to think that Bianca does not choose her own clothes,” wrote one user.

“Amber Rose not wrong bc Kanye definitely look at his women as his muse or art projects lmao,” said another.

“Why is these women’s agency being erased? Kanye ‘put them’ in these clothes? He ‘makes’ these women dress like this? So Amber Rose, Bianca and Kim K are modest matrons but for Kanye ‘sullying’ them?” another user questioned.

“This isn’t just a ‘Kanye thing’—it’s basic male psychology. Men are wired to seek high-status partners, and part of that status comes from desirability,” one other user wrote.

They continued: “Studies on mate selection show that men subconsciously compete for women who signal social value, which includes beauty, exclusivity, and other men’s interest. It’s a mix of sexual selection and good ol’ testosterone-driven competition. Kanye’s just an extreme case of something most men do instinctively.”

