'All Kinds of Wonderful': Lizzo’s Unforgettable Glastonbury Performance Draws Rave Reviews

On Saturday, Lizzo headed across the pond to the United Kingdom to continue her world takeover while spreading her message of self-love and positivity. The Grammy winner was one of the major acts to hit the stage at Glastonbury, one of the biggest music festivals in Europe. And as usual, she stole the show and had everyone talking about her high-energy, life-affirming performance. Amid a plethora of looks that would make Sir Elton John jealous, Lizzo gave the fans hits like “Juice;” “About Damn Time;” and “Truth Hurts,” as well as covers like “I’m Every Woman” and Coldplay’s “Yellow.”



Lizzo - Truth Hurts (Glastonbury 2023)

Lizzo’s overwhelming positivity had fans at the venue and watching the live-stream hailing her as one of the weekend’s best performers, with some asking why she wasn’t Saturday’s headliner. It’s a solid question. I get that Glastonbury is a huge deal, but also why would you choose a long past their prime Guns N’ Roses over a popular superstar who is topping the charts and winning awards right now? If you’re one of the festival traditionalists who—even after watching her set—still thinks Lizzo isn’t worthy of a headliner spot, the reasonable people on the internet disagree with you, because fans of all ages were enthusiastic and excited.

One user noted how Lizzo is their baby’s new favorite, tweeting, “I’ve put Lizzo’s Glastonbury set on & my 6m old is LOVING it! Smiling at the telly.”

No one knows how to simultaneously get you shaking your ass and changing all your life goals like the “Good as Hell” singer.

Noting Lizzo’s positive influence, one fan tweeted, “Two minutes into Lizzo’s Glastonbury set and I’ve rebuilt the house, finished off this draft, swam to Tahiti, and decoded the Voynich manuscript.”

Another fan celebrated Lizzo’s commitment to being herself, no matter what anyone else thinks, writing, “This woman is all kinds of wonderful! Unapologetic…smashing stereotypes.”

User Lauren Bayram applauded her unforgettable stage presence, tweeting, “I’ll never be over @lizzo Glastonbury set, the girl knows how to put on a SHOW!!”

From the hits we never get tired of singing, to her infectious positivity and of course, her trusty flute, Sasha, Lizzo wowed Glastonbury with another memorable performance. Every time she hits the stage she lets women know that it’s OK to unapologetically be the baddest bitch in the room.