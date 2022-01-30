Is it me, or is somebody cutting onions this Sunday morning? This weekend, the internet has been abuzz with a video circulating of Lizzo. The singer’s virality is often due to her dancing, trying TikTok food trends, or telling her haters exactly where they can go. But this time, Lizzo showed her softer side by sharing a video of herself and her mother previewing her new song, “Special”. The single is also featured in a new campaign for tech company Logitech.

In the video clip shared to Instagram, the Grammy winner sits in the front seat of a car beside her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson. As the track plays, you can see her mother smiling and nodding her head to the beat while Lizzo lip syncs the moving lyrics.

“In case nobody told you today, you’re special,” belts a recorded Lizzo over an uptempo beat. In the 24 second clip, you can catch Lizzo occasionally glancing over to her mother as she sings. Johnson-Jefferson catches on quickly and eventually begins singing the words herself.

Her mother may have gotten a first listen, but her fans are thrilled to have a sample of a new music release as well. Lizzo’s last single, “Rumors” featuring Cardi B was released last August, and before then, we hadn’t been blessed for two years.

The new song making her mother beam radiates the kind of positivity only Lizzo can produce. Through two of her most popular songs, “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell”, the singer has become known somewhat as a self love advocate, vowing to be herself despite the criticism she often faces online.

“I’ve always had to turn haters into congratulators,” she told People in 2019. “That’s the thing with my songs and my live shows: I’ve never lost that mentality of ‘I have to win you over,’ and I’m never going to, because I didn’t learn that way. I have muscle memory in this.”

Last spring, Lizzo offered a bit of critique herself, when she spoke out publicly against the body positivity movement. “Now the body positivity has been co-opted by all bodies, and people are finally celebrating medium and small girls and people who occasionally get rolls; fat people are still getting the short end of this movement,” she said in a video.

“Yes, please be positive about your body, please use our movement to empower yourself. That’s the point. But the people who created this movement: Big women, big Brown and Black women, queer women are not benefiting from the mainstream success of it,” she went on.

‘Special’ seems to be part of the singer’s continued efforts to affirm not just herself, but others. And who can’t see the good in that?