After Telling the Proud Boys to Wait for the Signal, Trump Now Claims He Doesn’t Know Who They Are

Photo : Drew Angerer ( Getty Images )

On Wednesday, the president of people who openly root for the Proud Boys brand of whatever the hell it is they do now claims that he doesn’t know the far-right group or why they dress like they attend a private school.



Advertisement

Trump’s version of Mariah Carey’s smash GIF, “I don’t know her” comes just a day after telling them to “stand back and stand by,” which, for those keeping score, is not a condemnation of white supremacy.

Gif : Giphy

Advertisement

Axios notes that the comments made by the president during Tuesday night’s clusterfuck debate were condemned by Democrats, and Republicans asked the president to clarify his statements because they need further proof before they can call him a racist race-baiting racist. The last three years have Republicans “very concerned” (Maine Sen. Susan Collins’ voice).

G/O Media may get a commission Subscribe and Get Your First Bag Free Promo Code AtlasCoffeeDay20

“I don’t know who the Proud Boys are. You’ll have to give me a definition because I really don’t know who they are,” Trump lied said, Axios reports.



“I can only say they have to stand down and let law enforcement do their work. ... As people see how bad this radical liberal Democrat movement is and how weak, the law enforcement is going to come back stronger and stronger. But again, I don’t know who Proud Boys are, but whoever they are they have to stand down and let law enforcement do their work.”



Advertisement

Trump is now claiming that his “stand by” comments were merely asking the PBs (which I know is normally an abbreviation for peanut butter or penis blossoms) to step back and allow law enforcement to do the beating of non-violent protesters.



“Just stand by. Look, law enforcement will do their work. They’re going to stand down, they have to stand down. Everybody. Whatever group you are talking about, let law enforcement do the work. Now, antifa is a real problem. Because the problem is on the left. And Biden refuses to talk about it.”



Advertisement

Trump is like a broken record or Jan from the Brady Bunch with all of this “Antifa. Antifa. Antifa” shit. Enough already.

