Stacey Abrams is officially making her comeback as the Democratic nominee against Gov. Brian Kemp is Georgia’s gubernatorial race. She raised the heat in her first campaign ad coming for Kemp’s stances against gun laws and abortion, per The Atlanta Journal Constitution.



Abrams’ ad came with even more timely commentary on the recent concerns around gun legislation after the Uvalde school shooting and reproductive rights following the leaked Supreme Court draft opinion on Roe v. Wade.



More from The Atlanta Journal Constitution:

The 30-second ad pans Kemp’s support for “criminal carry” gun legislation and an income tax cut. More significantly, it’s the first TV ad this cycle from Abrams that targets the governor’s anti-abortion stance. “He rolled back women’s rights, vowing to make abortion a crime with 10 years in prison,” the narrator says in the ad, adding: “Just when we need to move forward, Brian Kemp keeps taking us back.” The ad cites Kemp’s initial support in 2019 for a so-called “trigger law” that would ban almost all abortions if Roe v. Wade was overturned.

“Brian Kemp keeps taking us back,” read the bold letters at the end of the clip.

Controversy rose after Abrams was caught on recording telling Gwinnett County Democrats that she was tired of hearing Georgia is the best place for business when it’s “the worst place to live,” per Atlanta Journal Constitution. However, reports noted living conditions for rural Georgians became worse after COVID. Abrams may very well make it a topic of conversation when the debate arrives.

The pressure is on as November approaches. To keep the public’s attention and secure the votes, sometimes a provocative advertisement will get the message across. I’m sure we’ll see more as their campaigns continue.