Although it’s been 30 years since Sister Act 2, and a couple years since chatter about a potential Sister Act 3 began to arise, Whoopi Goldberg has just given us a little bit more hope for the long-awaited sequel film.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the longtime The View cohost divulged to Rachel Smith: “I’ve been trying to do this for six years. I was told no one was interested in this. It takes a minute for people to realize they should take their foot out of their mouth. It’s coming. We gotta shoot it, but it’s happening.”

She continued: “You’re never fully happy with a script because one of the things you find is you wanna have the space to make an adjustment if you need to. Sometimes, what looks right on paper doesn’t come out of your mouth the right way. You have to move it around a little bit, but I’m very hopeful people will be happy. It feels right. Because we did Sister Act 1 and 2 back-to-back, which is why I think they are really great. But now you need some space on it and you need to let [my character] grow up and become an adult which is what’s happened. We’ll see. She was an adult when she started but she’s much more of an adult now.”

Let’s go Sister Mary Clarence—I mean, Whoopi!

What’s more is that she’s got some serious producing power behind the scenes that’s helping to make this happen, and it’s none other than Tyler Perry. As previously reported by The Root, Perry revealed last year that he would be taking a backseat to produce and not direct the film. Speaking to ET back in May, he also expressed his desire to honor the original film, storylines, and characters as much as possible.

“It’s more Whoopi than anything,” Perry explained. “I wanted it to be the experience that I had watching both of [the first two films.] I want everybody who watches it to feel that way coming out of the theater, to feel that sense of good in life. And as far as Whoopi goes too, because I just want to make sure that she was honoring Dolores and honoring the ladies and the nuns, and what they had done before, so, I’m pretty excited about the script. It’s going to be really, really phenomenal.”

There’s no word yet on a potential premiere date, so I guess we better wake up and pay attention until then.