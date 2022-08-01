If your friends keep talking about the hilarious ABC comedy Abbott Elementary, and you haven’t had a chance to watch, there’s another opportunity on the horizon.



Per a press release provided to The Root, the first season of Abbott Elementary will premiere on HBO Max Aug. 20. It follows a group of fed up, yet devoted, teachers and staff at an underfunded elementary school. It’s legitimately laugh out loud funny.

This is the latest piece of good news for the series, which recently received a full 22 episode order for Season 2. The big announcement was made during the comedy’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Creator/star Quinta Brunson also dropped hints about what fans can expect from the new season.

“We spent a lot of the first season showing what this show is capable of...now we get to have some fun. We’ve done all the building, and now we get to have some of these fun bottle episodes,” she said.

Abbott Elementary’s breakout first season garnered seven Emmy nominations, including a history making three for Brunson. She’s the first Black woman to receive three nominations in the comedy category in the same year. Quinta is recognized for Outstanding Comedy Series, Lead Actress in a Comedy and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy for the “Pilot” episode. She is joined by castmates Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy category, as well as Tyler James Williams for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy.

“Crying shaking and throwing up has new meaning to me because I real life did all three,” Brunson tweeted after the show was nominated. “Still speechless. Congrats to the entire staff and cast of Abbott Elementary. And I want to share this moment with all of the people who watch and love the show. Emmy nominated, baby!”

In case you’re overloaded with streaming services, Abbott Elementary is also available on Hulu, so you have plenty of time to catch up before Season 2 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 9/8c on ABC.