Abbott Elementary’s awards rush continues with another organization recognizing the game-changing comedy and its creator/star Quinta Brunson.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the African-American Film Critics Association has named Abbott Elementary Best Comedy at its TV Honors, and c reator/writer/star Quinta Brunson was recognized as the Best Breakout Star. It’s been a banner rookie year for the ABC comedy, as Abbott Elementary recently received seven Emmy nominations including a history-making three for Brunson, who is the first Black woman nominated for three awards in the comedy category.

The AAFCA also recognized groundbreaking HBO comedy Insecure with the Impact Award. The cable network received five awards total, more than any other outlet. Black and Missing won Best Documentary, A Black Lady Sketch Show picked up Best Writing honors, while the drama Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty shared the Best Ensemble award.

One of television’s most talked about series, Bel-Air, was named Best New Show. Patina Miller from Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Courtney B. Vance from 61st Street won acting honors.

“We are deeply honored and proud to celebrate the excellence from the creative community at this year’s AAFCA TV Honors,” AAFCA co-founder and president Gil Robertson said in a statement. “The medium of television and streaming is ever-changing and we look forward to bringing everyone together to celebrate the incredible art that has made this year in entertainment so exciting.”

The AAFCA TV Honors will be handed out at a luncheon on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the SLS Hotel in Los Angeles

Full list of AAFCA TV Honors winners:

BEST TV COMEDY – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST TV DRAMA – Ozark (Netflix)

BEST NEW SHOW – Bel-Air (Peacock)

BEST DOCUMENTARY – Black and Missing (HBO)

BEST LIMITED SERIES/SPECIAL – Women of the Movement (ABC)

BEST INTERNATIONAL PRODUCTION – Pachinko (Apple TV+)

BREAKOUT STAR – Quinta Brunson

BEST ENSEMBLE – Swagger (Apple TV+) & Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO)

BEST WRITING – A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

BEST TV DIRECTING – Salli Richardson, The Gilded Age (HBO)

BEST TV ACTING (Female) – Patina Miller, Power Book III: Raising Kanan (Starz)

BEST TV ACTING (Male) – Courtney B. Vance, 61st Street (AMC)

IMPACT AWARD – Insecure (HBO)