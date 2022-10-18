I know A$AP Rocky is too busy hanging with Rihanna and their son, but damn bro you can’t even show up to a court date?

Rocky’s attorneys asked the judge presiding over the assault case involving Rocky and former A$AP Mob member for more time before his deposition due to his business plans and busy music career, according to Radar Online.

Obviously, it’s not hard to believe that one of the most popular rappers in the game is busy, but one would imagine he would make time for a case as serious as this one. He originally agreed to sit down for the deposition on Nov. 16, but has since asked for that date to be pushed back.

In August, the “Praise the Lord” rapper was charged with assault for the 2021 shooting of A$AP Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron. He accused Rocky of shooting him on Nov. 6, 2021, in an altercation that occurred in Hollywood, Calif.

Relli says that he was asked to meet Rocky at a location, but when they met an argument broke out which led to Rocky allegedly firing multiple shots at him with one bullet hitting him in his left hand. As a result, Rocky faces two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm.

Rocky’s attorney said in a court filing, according to Radar Online, that his client is an “award-winning international recording artist, recording executive, music producer” who in addition to “recording, touring and performing worldwide, [Rocky] oversees several other business ventures including collaborations with national and international brands.”

He continued by saying that his, “various commitments and obligations substantially impose upon his time and professional schedule.”

The judge in the case has still yet to make a decision on if they will grant Rocky’s request for more time before the deposition, according to Radar Online.