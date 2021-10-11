I don’t know where they get this stuff from, but apparently, white people who voted for Trump are worried that Starbucks won’t have pumpkin spice in October. I guess they are concerned that the re-released episodes of Friends will have actual Black people living in New York City, and that hot sauce will become the only condiment sold with fried fish.



I don’t even know what white discrimination is. Still, a poll found that 84 percent of Trump voters are worried about it happening in the United States, according to a new survey from the University of Virginia and Project Home Fire released on Friday, the Hill reports. Of those polled who voted for President Biden, some 38 percent were also concerned that pajamas with provocative words across the butt would no longer be available.



From the Hill:



On discrimination against minorities, the respondents were flipped, with 87 percent of Biden voters saying they believe white people have advantages over people of color, while 38 percent of Trump voters said the same. Ninety-one percent of Biden voters believe that systemic racism is an issue in America and 45 percent of Trump voters said they agree. The poll also showed that Trump voters are concerned about Christianity in the U.S., with 84 percent saying they strongly or somewhat agree that the faith is “under attack.”

“American racial and ethnic politics have reached their breaking point,” the report, conducted online from July 22 to Aug. 4, states.



“On the one side, Joe Biden voters see systemic racism in America as a serious problem,” the report says. “Donald Trump voters are on the other side of Biden voters on each of these issues, and by large margins ... they worry that discrimination against whites will increase significantly in the next few years.”



I don’t know if this means that Whole Foods will have to sell more crab legs and less salmon, but I’m for it. But let’s call this what it is: This is about white people losing their lead, and of course, that’s scary since that’s all they’ve ever known.

