The multitalented 50 Cent is starring in yet another movie, but this time in a genre that he may not be familiar with.

That’s right, the Power creator is starring and producing in a horror movie called Skill House, according to Deadline.

Written and directed by Josh Stolberg and set to release in early 2023, the movie will “examine social media and influencer culture, and what those new to the sphere are willing to do attain fame.” It also going to be the first movie in the franchise. The film will be produced by Ryan Kavanaugh and his production company Proxima Media alongside 50 Cent’s G-Unit Film & Television banner.

On Monday, in an Instagram post, 50 Cent wrote, “In partnership with Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony-nominated mega-producer @ryankavanaughofficial Producers of Fast and Furious 2-6, 300, Social Network, Limitless, Fighter, Talladega Nights, Step Brothers, and Mama Mia to name a few, Im working let’s work GLG GreenLightGang.”

The movie is currently in production at a TikTok collab house in Los Angeles called the Sway House.

The cast includes TikTok star Bryce Hall, UFC fighter Paige Vanzant, Leah Pipes, McCarrie McCausland, Ivan Leung, Neal McDonough, John DeLuca, Caitlin Carmichael, Dani Oliveros, Emily Mei and Jacob Skidmore.

In a statement, Kavanaugh said, “This film is bursting with mavericks of entertainment, many of them spanning multiple genres and platforms. From a global rap and Hip Hop music icon to a businessman, actor, writer, and producer – if anyone knows a thing or two about breaking the boundaries, it’s 50 Cent. I’m honored to work alongside him as we watch Bryce do the same with his career.”

Outside of starring in movies, the Get Rich or Die Tryin’ star has made it known that he wants to buy the Power universe from Starz and has even gotten in some back and forths on social media with producers from the show.