Just one week ago, Power producer and rapper 50 Cent announced that his new series with Snoop Dogg, A Moment in Time: Murder Was the Case, would be scrapped from the STARZ network. Now, it appears yet another one of his projects has gotten the no-go: his forthcoming show A Moment in Time: The Massacre.



Revolving around 50's 2005 beef with rapper The Game “ahead of the release of his sophomore album and splintering of one of the early iterations of G-Unit,” per HipHopDX, The Massacre was set to be a companion piece to Murder Was the Case. However, in a post to social media over the weekend, 50 revealed that it would no longer be moving forward at STARZ and that he would “find a new network better fit.”

“Hey guys I decided I don’t want to move forward with The Massacre in STARZ production slate,” 50 captioned in an Instagram post. “It’s a waste of time and money, and it doesn’t fit the new Premium women’s mandate over there. It was a companion piece with snoops (Murder was the case) Ill find a new network better fit to tell my story Lionsgate.”

As previously reported by The Root, 50 has been hella vocal about his displeasure and beef with STARZ, with a new update to the drama seemingly unfolding from week to week. Just last month, he expressed his desire to buy the Power franchise so that he could house it somewhere else. That move came just after he became upset with the network’s scheduling of the popular series and its slow renewal of Power Book IV: Force the month prior.

At this point in the game, I don’t know which saga has more twists, turns and upsets: 50 and STARZ or every iteration of the Power series combined. What I do know is that 50 is pretty relentless in his pursuits, so I don’t see things wrapping up any time soon unless he gets his way.