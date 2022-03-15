It looks like comedian and Oscar-winning actress Monique might be making her way into the Power Tele vision Universe.

Advertisement

According to Complex, power (ha!) producer 50 Cent is strongly considering working with the Precious star in some capacity and recently implored fellow media moguls Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to make things right with her before he makes his move.

“I’m sure Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry would not want to continue to allow there influence to damage @therealmoworldwide career and this has gone on for way to long ,” 50 captioned in a post to Instagram on Monday. “So now would be a great time to apologize because i’m gonna put her back on. GLG, GreenLighGang, I don’t miss![sic]”

This announcement comes nearly two weeks after Fif went to see Monique perform one of her standup sets during Super Bowl weekend and posted a series a pictures of her raving about the performance.

“I Gotta get @therealmoworldwide back in pocket, we only suppose to cancel shit that ain’t good for the culture. we need you to WIN again now MONIQUE,” the “In Da Club” rapper penned in one post, adding in another: “All in Favor of @therealmoworldwide being back on Top, Say make it happen 50 ! STOP FUCKING AROUND. [sic]”

While it remains to be seen how soon 50 will make the move to bring Monique back into the fold, it’s also unclear when—or if—Perry or Winfrey will make amends with the Queen of Comedy either. Then again, it’s 2022 and stranger, more wilder things have happened. We might as well just keep our eyes open, ears perked, hopes up and our minds prepared for it at this point.