2nd Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Rudy Gobert No. 27 of the Utah Jazz is congratulated by Donovan Mitchell No. 45 after scoring against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of the NBA game at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 13, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo : Christian Petersen ( Getty Images )

On Wednesday, the Utah Jazz stunned the NBA world with the announcement that star center Rudy Gobert had tested positive for the coronavirus. The NBA immediately suspended the rest of the season and players for both the Jazz and the Toronto Raptors, whom the Jazz were set to play Wednesday, were tested.



Thursday, Jazz star Donovan Mitchell took to Instagram to announce that he’d also tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test,” Mitchell wrote, without specifically mentioning the coronavirus, ESPN reports.

“We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them.”

Mitchell has become the second player for the Jazz and the second player in the NBA to test positive for the virus.

According to ESPN, Gobert reportedly showed a cavalier attitude towards the virus. Days before learning that he had contracted the coronavirus, Gobert was reportedly touching lockers, players and their belongings. After a sit down with the press, Gobert was shown touching microphones and tape recorders before walking back to the locker room.

“We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward,” the Jazz said in a statement, ESPN reports.

From ESPN:

Players the Jazz have faced within the past 10 days are being told to self-isolate, a source told ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. In those 10 days, Utah has played the Cleveland Cavaliers, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Detroit Pistons and Toronto Raptors. A Thunder spokesperson told ESPN’s Royce Young on Thursday that players and staff who were potentially exposed will be administered COVID-19 tests. The Raptors announced Thursday that members of the team’s traveling party have been tested for the coronavirus and that they are awaiting the results. The Celtics and Pistons both released statements saying players and staff will self-isolate for the time being.

The NBA noted that it will use this time to determine next steps with regard to the global pandemic.

ESPN reports that “the NBA is expected to address next steps with teams when it conducts a call with the board of governors Thursday. The originally scheduled 12:30 p.m. ET call has been moved back to 3:30 p.m. ET, sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.”