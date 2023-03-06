2023 Oscars: ‘Everyone Wins’ Swag Bag Features Extravagant Gifts for Acting, Directing Nominees

In addition to being super-talented artists recognized for their work, Oscar nominees are treated to another special honor: swag bags! That’s right, the much talked about “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bag is once again making waves with extravagant and outlandish products. According to PR News Wire, entertainment marketing company Distinctive Assets put the gift collection together for acting and directing nominees. Yes, it features luxury beauty products, high-end wellness brands and gourmet food, but there are also some unexpected surprises included in the gift bag. We wanted to take a quick look at the most interesting finds in the Oscars swag bag. You can find out who adds an Academy Award to their haul when the Oscars air live Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Faro Punta Imperatore Lighthouse/The Lifestyle
This seems like a great gift for someone who doesn’t win at the big show. What better way to lift your spirits than by jetting off to an Italian island vacation or a beautiful 10-acre estate in Canada?
Bauman Medical
If your life revolves around your looks, you need hair restoration services and hair wellness products ready to use at a moment’s notice. And let’s be honest, some of these men are more vain about their hair than the biggest diva could ever be.
KnowingLabs
Other than “performance testing panels,” it’s not really clear what you get from this gift. Perhaps it means you get someone who comes to you for all that routine lab work, so stars don’t have to wait around at the lab all day like us normal people.
Maison Construction
This company is offering “complimentary project management,” because that’s totally something that everyone needs. Well, this certainly wins the award for most unique item offered in the collection.
Pieces of Australia
Apparently, “land plots supporting Australian conservation efforts” are what every successful artist needs. Sure, a piece of another country is a totally normal thing to gift to another person. Seriously, is this what rich people do? Trade land plots like they’re pieces of jewelry?
Jambys
I’ve been waiting years for someone to offer me “performance inactivewear.”
Ginza Nishikawa shokupan
“Artisanal Japanese milk bread” are the most magical words in this gift bag.
Good Girl Chocolate
Chocolate is the second-best word.
Antigua Cruz Añejo Cristalino Tequila
You can’t go wrong with premium tequila. Try to stay away from drunk texting.
Frontera Wines
In case tequila isn’t your thing.
Miage
It’s no surprise to see one of the most popular skincare brands included.
Havaianas
Obviously, I need my “beach getaway” flip-flops and luggage to match.
Bateel
Specially curated, hand-harvested dates. Seems like a lot of effort for something most people ignore on the charcuterie board.
Art Lipo
I have no judgments on body sculpting. Everyone should be free to be comfortable in their own skin.
Ariadne Athens Skin Wellness
A high-quality bath set is worth all the money in the world.
Blush Silks
You had me at silk pillowcases.
blanc par rouGe
I’m not sure what a gourmet maple collection is, but I’m intrigued.
C60 Sexy by C60 Purple Power
Edible massage oils. Enough said.
CLIF Thins
Finally, something regular people can try.