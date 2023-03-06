2023 Oscars: ‘Everyone Wins’ Swag Bag Features Extravagant Gifts for Acting, Directing Nominees

In addition to being super-talented artists recognized for their work, Oscar nominees are treated to another special honor: swag bags! That’s right, the much talked about “Everyone Wins” Nominee Gift Bag is once again making waves with extravagant and outlandish products. According to PR News Wire, entertainment marketing company Distinctive Assets put the gift collection together for acting and directing nominees. Yes, it features luxury beauty products, high-end wellness brands and gourmet food, but there are also some unexpected surprises included in the gift bag. We wanted to take a quick look at the most interesting finds in the Oscars swag bag. You can find out who adds an Academy Award to their haul when the Oscars air live Sunday, March 12 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

