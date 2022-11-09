The results of the 2022 midterm elections are coming in as Americans across the country have cast their votes. There are still some important races still to be determined, but The Root has highlighted some important races to keep an eye on.
Maryland Gubernatorial Race
Democratic candidate Wes Moore beat Republican candidate Dan Cox to be Maryland’s next governor. Moore will be the first Black governor in Maryland’s history and the third Black elected governor in U.S. history.
Georgia Gubernational Race
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp won his re-election bid for a second term as Georgia’s governor in a 2018 rematch against Democratic nominee Stacey Abrams.
Florida Senate Race
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio secured his third term in the Senate, defeating Democratic nominee Rep. Val Demings.
Pennsylvania Senate Race
Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican nominee, Dr. Mehmet Oz, for the Pennsylvania Senate seat late last night.
North Carolina Senate Race
Republican Rep. Ted Budd won the North Carolina Senate race defeating Democrat Cheri Beasley, the first Black woman to be the state’s Supreme Court chief justice.
Florida 10th Congressional District Race
Democratic candidate Maxwell Frost won the House seat for Florida’s 10th Congressional district against Republican Calvin Wimbish. Frost will be the first Democratic member of Gen Z, and the first Afro-Cubano, to head to Congress.
Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Race
Austin Davis won Pennsylvania’s Lieutenant Governor race and will be the first African American to ever hold that position in the state.
New York Attorney General Race
New York Attorney General Letitia James won her re-election bid defeating Republican challenger Michael Henry in the general election.
Pennsylvania 12th Congressional District Race
Democratic candidate Summer Lee is the projected winner of Pennsylvania’s Congressional District 12 race defeating Republican Mike Doyle. Lee will be the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania
Kentucky Senate Race
Republican incumbent Rand Paul is projected to win his third term as Kentucky Senator defeating Democratic challenger Charles Booker.
