Bangs

Let’s be honest, bangs don’t work for everyone. However, after Naomi Campbell rocked them all over magazine covers, everybody sure thought they could. No one carried the flag for bangs like the supermodel.

If cut and styled properly they look gorgeous. The problems come when people try to do it themselves, ruining the front of their hair for weeks. While none of us are ever going to look like Naomi or Tyra, bangs have a habit of getting hot and cold, depending on which way the trends are blowing. They never really go out of style, they just get pushed to the back of the line.